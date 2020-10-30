Most Iredell courts closed next week due to COVID-19 exposures

Iredell County court officials have announced that due to COVID-19 exposures at the Iredell County Hall of Justice in Statesville most courts in Iredell County will be cancelled through Nov. 6. However, Administrative/Traffic Court will be held in Mooresville on Wednesday.

“We are working directly with the Iredell County Health Department and the Administrative Office of the Courts to protect the health of those who work in the courthouse as well as the people that we serve,” said Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court Jim Mixson. While most courts have been canceled and court dates will be rescheduled, the Clerk of Superior Court’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. with limited staffing. The cashier's office will be closed from 1 to 2:30 p.m. each day. The public is strongly encouraged to use remote resources to conduct court business whenever possible. A host of on-line services are available at www.nccourts.gov/services.