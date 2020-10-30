Most Iredell courts closed next week due to COVID-19 exposures

Iredell County court officials have announced that due to COVID-19 exposures at the Iredell County Hall of Justice in Statesville most courts in Iredell County will be cancelled through Nov. 6. However, Administrative/Traffic Court will be held in Mooresville on Wednesday.
“We are working directly with the Iredell County Health Department and the Administrative Office of the Courts to protect the health of those who work in the courthouse as well as the people that we serve,” said Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court Jim Mixson. While most courts have been canceled and court dates will be rescheduled, the Clerk of Superior Court’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. with limited staffing. The cashier's office will be closed from 1 to 2:30 p.m. each day. The public is strongly encouraged to use remote resources to conduct court business whenever possible. A host of on-line services are available at www.nccourts.gov/services.
1. Administrative/Traffic Court will be held in Mooresville on Nov. 4, 2020.
2. Domestic Violence Court will be held at the Iredell County Hall of Justice on Monday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. as originally scheduled.
3. First appearances for in-custody defendants will occur Monday and Thursday.
4. Civil District Court has been canceled through Nov. 6.
5. Criminal District Court has been canceled through Nov. 6.
6. Superior Court has been canceled through Nov. 6.
7. Juvenile Court has been canceled through Nov. 6.
8. Small Claims/Magistrate’s Court has been canceled through Nov. 6.
9. Child Support Court has been canceled through Nov. 6.
10. Hearings before the Clerk of Superior Court including foreclosures have been canceled through Nov. 6.
11. Appointments with the Estates/Probate Division of the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office have also been canceled through Nov. 6. The public should contact the Estates Division at 704-832-6604 to reschedule an appointment.
12. The Grand Jury scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed until Nov. 12.
Criminal district court cases will be rescheduled automatically. Persons with cases in these courts will receive a letter with a new court date. The public can also find new criminal court dates at www.nccourts.gov/court-dates. For civil matters you should contact your attorney for your new court date or call the Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court’s Civil Division at 704-832-6603.
By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within 5 days of the due date.
Some court matters can be processed online at www.nccourts.gov/services.
For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov/closings
