Most departments have been able to provide services with little disruption

As we move into our fifth month of quarantine due to COVID-19, the City of Statesville is very pleased to report that most of our departments have been able to provide City services to our citizens with very little disruption. This is especially true in the Electric Utilities Department.
Back in March, when the stay-at-home order was issued, the Electric Department responded quickly with a multi-faceted plan to continue providing the same reliable service our customers have come to depend on. Our strategy closely mimics the “storm thinking” common sense the department has used for other challenges.
First, our 20+ electric line technicians moved out of their normal quarters (a cramped older, converted mobile-home style trailer) into other spaces in the City such as the Fitness & Activity Center and the Civic Center. Since these facilities were shut down to the public due to the pandemic, the idea was to separate the crews into smaller groups so that if any one person became infected, only one crew at most would be sick at a time
Next, the City’s Warehouse staff began to take work order requests for materials completely electronically, gathering the materials needed for the next day’s work for each crew on pallets. The pallets are placed at designated areas so the crew can drive into the complex, get its materials and leave--without having unnecessary contact. This means of “kitting” projects seems to be saving crew time and is likely to be a practice that continues after the pandemic is over.
Other staff initially worked remotely or in closed offices. Phones were forwarded and most callers never noticed they were not calling a person in their normal location. Staff is gradually returning to their normal workspaces, although they continue to follow strict mask, spacing, and hygiene controls. Staff retains its new ability to disperse and work remotely in case the pandemic worsens beyond current levels.
Face masks have proven to be another challenge for electric workers because they work outside where it’s hot. Masks can become drenched with sweat, making it impossible to breathe through the masks. Crews have had to rely on social distancing to avoid spreading illness, and reserve mask use for inside vehicles, buildings, or when approaching the public. Electric safety rules and regulations require the use of flame retardant clothing to avoid arc flash risks to employees working near electric lines. However, most commercially available masks are not tested as flame retardant; as a result, the Electric Department has had to find suppliers of “FR” rated masks and very few of these were initially available.
Please wave at all City workers from a distance, if possible, and use social distancing when speaking with them. Groups like the City’s Electric Department take pleasure in serving you and are doing so in ways no one would have anticipated a year ago. The Electric Department employees appreciate your support.
One last thing I’ll mention. As if COVID-19 isn’t enough to work around, hurricane season has arrived! The National Weather Service has a good web page to review as you consider your own preparations for storm-related problems, whether they occur due to a hurricane, high winds, a thunder-storm, a tornado, or a winter storm: www.weather/gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness.
Already this season, a Statesville Electric crew was sent to New Bern to help with power outages from Tropical Storm Isaias. Fortunately, it turned out to be a relatively mild storm. Our line crews always learn from other electric systems in terms of how others respond to crises; when they return we study and adopt best practices from other systems, making our own response to storms stronger.
We hope you’ll join us the week of Oct. 4-11 in celebrating Public Power Week. Because Statesville owns and operates its own electrical distribution system, we are particularly fond of this year’s slogan: The Power of Community: Neighbors Serving Neighbors. That’s exactly how we feel about it.
Ron Smith is the manager of the City of Statesville.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.