Moss Chapel Church to host gathering of history buffs

The Iredell County Historical Society (ICHS), a loose confederation of local folks interested in our area’s history, will be holding a meeting, called a “roadshow,” at the Moss Chapel United Methodist Church in northern Iredell today at 3 p.m. The general public is invited to attend.
The chapel is located at 345 Mosswood Road, west of Harmony off Jennings Road.
ICHS secretary Harry Watt stated that the purpose of holding the meeting there is “part of our outreach to the county’s citizens to rediscover their local history. We move around Iredell County highlighting the historical importance of specific places, people, structures and past events. Moss Chapel is of special interest as the locals wanted churches close to where they lived. Its building and cemetery are visible reminders of its place in the community from long ago.”
The 1802 revival that took place there was part of the so-called “Great Revival” or “Great Awakening” that swept the American frontier in the early 1800s. Thousands of people attended these gatherings, which were highly charged with emotion.
Accounts of those who attended speak of hundreds of people falling to the ground, begging for the Lord’s forgiveness and praying even when heavy rain storms interrupted the services. Other people manifested such phenomena as “the jerks” and talking in tongues.
Some attending visiting ministers saw these actions as manifestations of the Holy Spirit, while other men of the cloth suspected these visible actions were inspired from an entirely different source. Some local church congregations split over arguments about the validity of the revivals.
Historians have estimated that hundreds of people gathered for several days under brush arbors at the site near Moss Chapel to hear a number of preachers of various Protestant denominations proclaim the Word of God. Methodist clergy predominated, but there were also Lutherans, Baptists, Presbyterians and other ministers present and participating in the services. The Revs. James Hall and Richard King were among the non-Methodist clergy present.
Part of the goings-on at what is now Moss Chapel was recorded in a letter. It has survived to give us a graphic description of these frontier revivals. The word “awful” is used here in its original sense, “something full of awe”:
“On Saturday afternoon while Brother Douthet was at prayer, the mighty power of the Lord came down, many hard-hearted sinners fell to the ground and cried to the Lord for mercy as from the belly of Hell. The slain of the Lord were many and numbers that fell, rose again with a new song. The next morning was an awful time — some shouting praise to the Lord, others screaming for mercy and the whole congregation seemed thunder-struck.”
This condition continued the next evening:
“The heavens were black with clouds, the thunder and the lightning were awful and the ground seemed covered with sinners. The wounded were taken to the tents but some stayed at the stand in the hardest rain and pleaded with the Lord, and about midnight they were delivered. The storm of rain was so powerful that the wicked were obliged to keep close to the tents and the Lord mowed them down on every hand.”
Three such large gatherings took place in Iredell County around this time, one in the Shepherd community in southern Iredell, one east of Statesville and the one in the Moss Chapel area referred to above.
The Moss Chapel congregation is believed to have been established in 1800, probably as a result of a visit to the area by the prominent frontier Methodist missionary, Francis Asbury. A Methodist circuit rider, the Rev. William Moss, a West Virginia native, is said to have organized the church and purchased the land near Trumpet Branch. According to Iredell historian Homer Keever, Moss fathered nine sons and four daughters, enough to start a church of his own without outside membership. Rev. Moss passed in 1826 and is buried in the churchyard of Moss Chapel, the first occupant of the cemetery.
As of July 2011, the small sanctuary no longer holds worship services. The Rev. Donald Margarita was the last minister to serve the congregation.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”