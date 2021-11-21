Moss Chapel Church to host gathering of history buffs

This condition continued the next evening:

“The heavens were black with clouds, the thunder and the lightning were awful and the ground seemed covered with sinners. The wounded were taken to the tents but some stayed at the stand in the hardest rain and pleaded with the Lord, and about midnight they were delivered. The storm of rain was so powerful that the wicked were obliged to keep close to the tents and the Lord mowed them down on every hand.”

Three such large gatherings took place in Iredell County around this time, one in the Shepherd community in southern Iredell, one east of Statesville and the one in the Moss Chapel area referred to above.

The Moss Chapel congregation is believed to have been established in 1800, probably as a result of a visit to the area by the prominent frontier Methodist missionary, Francis Asbury. A Methodist circuit rider, the Rev. William Moss, a West Virginia native, is said to have organized the church and purchased the land near Trumpet Branch. According to Iredell historian Homer Keever, Moss fathered nine sons and four daughters, enough to start a church of his own without outside membership. Rev. Moss passed in 1826 and is buried in the churchyard of Moss Chapel, the first occupant of the cemetery.

As of July 2011, the small sanctuary no longer holds worship services. The Rev. Donald Margarita was the last minister to serve the congregation.

O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”