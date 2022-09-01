Morningside reunion weekend starts with golf tournament

The Morningside Alumni Association is sponsoring a reunion weekend of fun.

On Friday, the first Morningside Scholarship Golf Tournament will take place at River Oaks Golf Club, with registration at noon and tee time at 1:30 p.m.

Golfers have an opportunity to win purses and gifts, and there will be a hole-in-one competition where golfers have a chance to win a new 2023 Jeep Renegade and other prizes from Black Buick GMC in Statesville.

That evening at 6 p.m., there will be a meet-and-greet at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center with food, old-school music, and a wonderful time of reminiscing.

On Saturday evening, former Morningside and Alan D. Rutherford students, as well as their friends and families, will gather at the Statesville Civic Center at 6 p.m. for the annual Morningside banquet.

Special guest master of ceremonies will be Ken Koontz, the first Black newsroom staffer at WBTV in Charlotte.

Morningside scholarships will be awarded and guests will dine on a meal prepared by Scott’s catering.

For more information contact Kenneth Byers at 704-252-1710 or morningsidealumniassociation@yahoo.com.