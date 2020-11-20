 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morningside Alumni Association awards two scholarships
0 comments
top story

Morningside Alumni Association awards two scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Morningside Alumni Association recently awarded scholarships to two 2020 high school graduates.

Each year, the alumni association awards scholarships to descendants of anyone who attended Morningside or Race Street schools.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 scholarship recipients are Anandi Bruner, who is attending Livingstone College in Salisbury and Logan White, who is attending North Carolina Central University in Durham.

The 2021 Scholarship applications will be available in January.

Send scholarship application requests to morningsidealumniassociation@yahoo.com or The Morningside Alumni Association, P.O. Box 5934, Statesville, NC 28687

+1 
image001.jpg

Anandi Bruner
+1 
image003.jpg

Logan White
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert