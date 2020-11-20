Morningside Alumni Association awards two scholarships

The Morningside Alumni Association recently awarded scholarships to two 2020 high school graduates.

Each year, the alumni association awards scholarships to descendants of anyone who attended Morningside or Race Street schools.

The 2020 scholarship recipients are Anandi Bruner, who is attending Livingstone College in Salisbury and Logan White, who is attending North Carolina Central University in Durham.

The 2021 Scholarship applications will be available in January.

Send scholarship application requests to morningsidealumniassociation@yahoo.com or The Morningside Alumni Association, P.O. Box 5934, Statesville, NC 28687