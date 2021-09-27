Morningside Alumni Association awards scholarships to four students

Morningside Alumni Association continues to give back to the community and making sure students’ futures remain bright.

This year, the alumni association awarded scholarships to Cali Norman, who is attending Appalachian State University in Boone; Jamaal Hart, who is attending East Carolina University in Greenville; Teigan Henderson who is attending Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Kahleah Gaither who is attending the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.

The Morningside Alumni Association started awarding scholarships in 2003. Since the scholarship program began, it has awarded more than $50,000 to deserving students who have become successful.

Each candidate must be a current high school graduate, provide proof of admittance to an institution of higher learning, and provide the name of a family member who attended Morningside, Alan D. Rutherford or Race Street schools. The alumni association also looks at need, academic achievement, and the level of the school, and community involvement as criteria.

Scholarship applications will be available in January 2022. Interested students can send scholarship application requests to morningsidealumniassociation@yahoo.com or The Morningside Alumni Association, Post Office Box 5934, Statesville, NC 28687.

