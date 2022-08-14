Morgan, Staford reflect on their time on Statesville City Council

Serving on Statesville’s city council was a duty William Morgan and John Staford took pride in, but their time on the city’s governing body comes to an end Monday night with the new council’s swearing-in at 7 p.m.

The Record & Landmark spoke to both men as they bid farewell to the city’s governing body and look forward to life as residents of Statesville.

Morgan ‘optimistic’ about city’s future

Mayor Pro-Temp William Morgan’s time on Statesville’s city council began in 2013, and more recently, he played a role advocating for Statesville as a member of the board of directors of the N.C. League of Municipalities.

Morgan said while his time on the council is at an end, he will continue to do what he can through the League of Municipalities to help the city grow its economic base.

But as he looks back on his nearly decade on the council, he sees a number of things he is proud of, as well as issues he wishes the council could have addressed better.

“On the good side, we’ve begun to see some pretty good growth in the city, both from a residential standpoint and from an economic development standpoint. The last year was a phenomenal year for both, and then this year is shaping up to be even better,” Morgan said. “It has truly been an honor to serve the citizens and especially in the town that I grew up in and I’ve watched it mature and in some in some instances, we’ve lagged behind other municipalities, there’s no argument from me there, but I’m optimistic for the future.”

Morgan said he hopes the continued economic development will help the city catch up in areas it lagged behind while also addressing issues that concern residents, including public safety and quality of life. He also said the growth of the Statesville Airport, and the jobs and tax revenue it brings in, in something to be proud of as well.

The outgoing councilman said he regrets that some things, like the municipal services building, didn’t pan out and that the city is closer to building a new fire station, but he wished the city had kept with the plan that would have housed Fire Station 1 and other public services under one roof. He said wasn’t happy with what he saw as a waste of taxpayer money and time. He had a similar sentiment on the Vance Hotel, which was recently sold, but in both cases wishes for the best as the city goes forward.

He said in many cases, whether he was on the side of the council vote that got its way or not, working in his role as councilman reminded him of the need for patience, as well as compromise, as the city’s business is conducted.

“You come into council and you run with ideals and goals in mind that this is what you’d like to see. This is what you want to do, but in the end, it takes five votes to get anything done. You may have some of the loftiest ideals out there but you’ve got a drag four other people with you,” Morgan said. “You’ve got to set aside your personal agenda and look at what’s best for the entire city. You’ve got to work together with the end in mind and figure out how to get it done.”

And sometimes helping out residents means not bringing any attention to the council, as when infrastructure like water, sewer, and electric, the city hopefully isn’t receiving calls or complaints.

While Morgan said he’ll remain involved along with the League of Municipalities, speaking out for Statesville, as well as daily work at Capital Management Group of the Carolinas Inc., he hopes to spend more time relaxing.

“I’ll probably spend a little bit more time at our place up in the mountains. But my business is here, and I’m not going anywhere,” Morgan said. “This is it has been an honor and I’ve still got a passion for it. I love this town, and I’ll continue to stay active and involved where needed or wanted for that matter.”

Staford sees city ready for revival

As John Staford looks back at his term on council, he felt like he pushed things in the right direction and started conversations to push the city forward.

“There wasn’t a lot of new thought or ideas going into the council, it was it was a few people made all the decisions and the rest of the club pretty much followed along and there wasn’t a lot of diversity of ideas and so forth,” Staford said. “This last two years the council, we don’t agree on everything but we’ve been relatively respectful and cohesive as far as getting things done, all and all I think it’s been very positive for the advancement of the city.”

Like Morgan, Staford was proud of in financial incentives the council had passed in an effort to spark economic growth, noting that it should add millions into the city’s tax base, and well-paying jobs for residents.

Staford said as a councilman he said he was glad when he was able to assist constituents and point the city’s staff in the right direction to address the issue. He said he can understand residents’ frustration when an issue isn’t resolved quickly as government can be inefficient. He said while at times that can be a good thing as the government can’t create problems at a quicker pace in his opinion, it was frustrating at times when the city didn’t take action as quickly as he would have liked.

However, he noted wanting to be part of changing Statesville and how the city went about its business was a reason he ran for office in the first place, so he took pride in working to improve the city in that regard. He said while he would like to see more done, such as improvements to city roads and public safety, he remained cognizant of where the money came from resident’s taxes.

“One of the things about government is they always think money is going to solve the problem. And money, a lot of times won’t solve the problem. In fact, it’ll make the problem worse, because if you don’t have efficiency and accountability for how that money is spent, you can throw it away,” Staford said.

While there are more things he would have liked to see done, one being eliminating the solid waste fee he saw as a particular burden to lower-income residents, Staford said he has no regrets from his time on council, offering a joke for what’s ahead.

“I like to say to folks, ‘When God closes one door, your wife will open three or four others,’” Staford said.

Staford didn’t rule out a return to local politics, but for the time being, he plans to spend more time with his wife and work on properties he owns in Statesville.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it and it was an honor to serve. I was privileged to be able to do it and I don’t have any regrets about the time that I spent doing it,” Staford said.