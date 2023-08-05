When a group of men from the Fourth Creek Rotary Club met at Julia’s Talley House 20 years ago to plan a golf tournament the initial goal was $2,000.

Ken Vance, one of those men, said if that was the goal, he’d write a check and call it a day.

Instead, they upped the goal of that first tournament to $10,000 and when the first Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament was over, $42,000 had been raised.

Now 20 years later, the goal is $75,000, and in those two decades more than $800,000 has come in to help students in the community via scholarships.

The tournament this year is Sept. 21 at the Statesville Country Club, and some familiar faces that have been part of the event either since its inception or shortly thereafter, will be teeing off. ACC basketball legends Muggsy Bogues, Phil Ford, Al Wood, Dereck Whittenburg and Bobby Cremins as well as NASCAR analyst Jeff Hammond are all planning to be a part of the tournament. This is the first year Bogues, a former Charlotte Hornet and Wake Forest University basketball star, will be hitting the greens at the Country Club.

Davis said getting Ford, Wood, Whittenburg, Cremins and Hammond to take part in the tournament each year is an easy task. “They want to do it,” he said.

Ken Davis, one of those original organizers, said after the Laws’ death in 2003 from a dissection of the coronary artery, the Rotary Club wanted to find a way to honor her and raise money to help children. Her husband, Edwin, is a charter member of the club and he endorsed the idea of remembering his wife.

Davis said raising money to fund scholarships and to assist local organizations that help children was the perfect way to honor Laws.

A championship golfer, she also was well-known for her love of children. She shared her love of music and crafts with children, playing the piano for children in Sunday school.

Davis and Chris Bates, who also is one of the tournament organizers, said the money raised to help students further their education has made an impact. Both said they’ve talked to students who said the scholarship money was vital to their continued education efforts.

One student, Davis said, attended Rotary’s Youth Leadership program and became so excited about the club and its mission that she started an Interact Club, the teen version of Rotary, at CCTL, where she attended school. Her mother told Fourth Creek members that the leadership program increased her daughter’s confidence and brought her out of her shell. “She said she picked up a new girl,” Davis said.

Another student said she was the first in her family to go to college and that the Laura Laws scholarship money made that possible.

Bates said these scholarship dollars are meant to give the recipients a leg up. “It’s not a hand out. It’s a hand up,” he said.

The support of the golfing community has made this possible, Bates said. They have 30 teams signed up and that’s about capacity, he said. There are still opportunities to help with the event, however.

That’s because the day is about more than a game. “It’s not just a tournament. It’s an event,” Bates said.

Sponsorships, particularly hole sponsorships, are still available and can be purchased until about two weeks before the tournament.

The day honoring Laws doesn’t end when the final hole is played. A silent and live auction, along with dinner and a reception, will take place that evening. That’s a time when many of those in attendance get the opportunity to talk with the special guests and get autographs.

Clay Lunsford and Friends will be providing the entertainment.

Davis and Bates said that while raising money for scholarships to be awarded each year was the primary goal, the ultimate idea was to create an endowment to continue these gifts forever. “Long after we’re dead and gone, this will keep going,” Davis said.