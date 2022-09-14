 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Fall Art Crawl

More than 70 artists to be showcased in Downtown Statesville for Art Crawl

The 2022 Fall Art Crawl will take place Friday from 5:30–8:30 p.m. The Art Crawl will showcase more than 70 artists in 39 different galleries, shops and businesses scattered throughout downtown Statesville.

This free event welcomes everyone to come downtown and stroll through the shops, meet the artists and enjoy many different styles and mediums of art. Art crawl deepens the community’s commitment and appreciation for the arts by highlighting talented artists of all levels and experience.

Guests can enjoy music, browse through the shops, and then stay late for live music, food and drinks at one of the many restaurants and bars. A program/map directing attendees to all the locations and listing all participating artists will be available at each location. You never know what you will find along the route — jewelry, pottery, acrylic and oil paintings, woodturning, sculpture and so much more. Find a piece you love, make a purchase and support local artists.

You won’t want to miss the new “Restoring Balance” sculpture by artist Scott Harris in the Statesville Sculpture Garden at the corner of Water and North Center streets.

Check out www.downtownstatesvillenc.org/calendar for all the live music happening in downtown Statesville throughout art crawl.

The art crawl sponsors are Cordian Wealth — Nicholas Gilliam, Lake Norman Realty, Inc and Jenkins Cleaners. Parking during the art crawl is available on the street and in any of the 10 public lots throughout the business district. For more information, call downtown Statesville at 704-878-3436 or email info@downtownstatesvillenc.org.

About Downtown Statesville Development Corporation (DSDC)

Downtown Statesville Development Corporation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization charged with administering the Main Street program for Statesville and whose mission is to provide leadership dedicated to the historic preservation and enhancement of downtown Statesville and promote downtown as the primary center for economic growth opportunities, social experiences and cultural arts in Statesville. The downtown Statesville historic district is home to 19 restaurants, two coffee shops, one brewery, over 25 specialty shops that includes six boutiques and four outdoor sporting goods destinations, an amazing unique gift shop where you can find something for everyone and an escape room. Visit www.downtownstatesville.com for details.

