More than 70 artists to be showcased in Downtown Statesville for Art Crawl

The 2022 Fall Art Crawl will take place Friday from 5:30–8:30 p.m. The Art Crawl will showcase more than 70 artists in 39 different galleries, shops and businesses scattered throughout downtown Statesville.

This free event welcomes everyone to come downtown and stroll through the shops, meet the artists and enjoy many different styles and mediums of art. Art crawl deepens the community’s commitment and appreciation for the arts by highlighting talented artists of all levels and experience.

Guests can enjoy music, browse through the shops, and then stay late for live music, food and drinks at one of the many restaurants and bars. A program/map directing attendees to all the locations and listing all participating artists will be available at each location. You never know what you will find along the route — jewelry, pottery, acrylic and oil paintings, woodturning, sculpture and so much more. Find a piece you love, make a purchase and support local artists.

You won’t want to miss the new “Restoring Balance” sculpture by artist Scott Harris in the Statesville Sculpture Garden at the corner of Water and North Center streets.

Check out www.downtownstatesvillenc.org/calendar for all the live music happening in downtown Statesville throughout art crawl.

The art crawl sponsors are Cordian Wealth — Nicholas Gilliam, Lake Norman Realty, Inc and Jenkins Cleaners. Parking during the art crawl is available on the street and in any of the 10 public lots throughout the business district. For more information, call downtown Statesville at 704-878-3436 or email info@downtownstatesvillenc.org.