More on 'The Jack Tales': Our elementary teachers read to us

I remember my Park View School teachers reading to us, particularly as we calmed down and caught our breaths after running around on the school’s playground, either on the asphalted area known as “the Blacktop,” or on the sticky-when-wet red clay, which we tracked back into the classrooms.

Sometimes we students were known to drift off to sleep at our desks as the teacher read to us.

Beginning my academic career in the fall of 1954, in correct order my teachers at Park View were Miss Isabel Sloop, Miss Lillian Patton, Mrs. Mary Agnes Rogers, Miss Vivian Colson, Mrs. Sue Lyerly and Mrs. Sondra Coleman. Mr. Donald Phifer was principal at Park View until Mrs. Mildred Miller became principal when I started the sixth grade. I had no male classroom teachers until I got into the seventh grade at Mooresville Junior High.

I remember these Park View lady teachers reading to us, using expression and body language and encouraging us to read, the fundamental basis for doing well in all school subjects.

I don’t remember if it was Miss Colson or Mrs. Lyerly or Mrs. Coleman who read to us from “The Jack Tales,” but one of them did. These were the stories collected from rustic raconteurs in the Appalachian Mountains by Richard Chase in the 1940s and published in 1943.

The tales had survived in the mountains because the mountains were the last places to get the blessings of electricity, which is pretty much a necessity unless you want to listen to battery-powered radio or look at a blank TV screen. Thus, the tales survived as a type of oral entertainment, thank the Lord.

“The Jack Tales” book is now available in paperback from UNC Press. Chase wrote down the stories he had heard while growing up in the mountains, which centered around an adventurous young man named Jack. Perhaps the most-widely known of the tales is “Jack and the Bean Stalk,” sometimes titled, “Jack and the Bean Tree.”

Jack, who was always going off to seek his fortune, ran into cannibalistic giants, scheming witches, tricky devils, the wee folk, robbers, talking animals, deceitful kings and beautiful princesses. Often potential allies appeared in the form of very old men or women. By using his wits and by being kind, Jack almost always triumphed over his adversaries. He was a sort of knight-errant.

In some of the stories, Jack is still living at home with his mother. In other stories, he lives with his mother and two brothers, Will and Tom. They are invariably poor folks. Sometimes, when the story begins, his brothers have already “left the nest” to seek their own fortunes. Jack’s father is most often missing from the tales, presumed to be off fighting in a war or deceased.

I don’t know if elementary school teachers today read to their charges any more. I earnestly hope they do. I fear that the one-eyed giant, television, and computer-generated animation have just about strangled the ability of children to use their imaginations. I hope I’m wrong.

I think I drove past Jack the other day

I think Judy and I saw Jack hiking up Old Mountain Road near our house in West Iredell just the other day. I honked my car’s horn when I passed him and he smiled and waved back. I wonder what adventures he is headed toward.

Furthermore, I’ll wager that somewhere, right now, someone is working on his or her doctoral dissertation in folklore, involving a comparison of Lee Child’s “Jack Reacher” novels with the wily and resourceful folk character, Jack.

A riddle from Donald Davis’s “Jack Always Seeks His Fortune” (Little Rock, Arkansas, August House, 1992): What is it that you throw away the outer part, then eat the inner part, which is now the outer part, and throw away what is now the inner part?

Jack had to figure out that riddle or be eaten by a very ugly giant. Can you figure it out, reader, or will you be the guest of honor at the giant’s next meal?

The answer is, an ear of corn.

For further reading about Jack and folk yarns, I would suggest:

Chase, Richard. “The Jack Tales.” Boston: Houghton Mifflin Company, 1943. Now available in paperback from the University of North Carolina Press.

Davis, Donald. “Jack Always Seeks His Fortune: Authentic Appalachian Jack Tales.” Little Rock, Arkansas: August House Publishers, Inc., 1992. This book has an excellent introduction by Joseph Daniel Sobol, plus Donald Davis’s informative “Introduction,” plus thirteen tales, including a Zen-influenced one!

Haley, Gail E. “Mountain Jack Tales.” New York: Dutton Children’s Books, 1992. Nine Jack tales plus a glossary of mountain words and terms, plus an authoritative bibliography.

McCarthy, William Bernard. “Jack in Two Worlds: Contemporary North American Tales and Their Tellers.” Chapel Hill: University of North Carolina Press, 1994. Scholarly essay and some tales.

Campbell, Joseph. “The Hero with a Thousand Faces.” Pantheon Books, 1949. The classic book on comparative mythology. Also available in paperback. Read it!

Happy reading and give my best to Jack if you see him.

O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”