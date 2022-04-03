Moravian cookies spark history lesson

My cousin Patsy, who grew up in Charlotte but now lives at Pawleys Island, South Carolina, recently sent Judy and me a tin of Mrs. Hanes’ Hand-Made Moravian Cookies, a sweet gift if there ever was one. Patsy is a sweet person.

The Moravian ginger cookies, slightly thicker than a playing card, are “hand-rolled, hand-cut and hand-packed” and are made in Clemmons, near Winston-Salem.

I wondered just how thin they are. I have misplaced my micrometer now for several decades, so decided to measure the thickness of Mrs. Hanes’ cookies another way. I got out a ruler, set it on end and then stacked up the cookies until they just reached the one-inch mark. It took 10 cookies, so I figure each cookie is about a tenth of an inch thick. I’ll let you fans of the metric system worry about how many millimeters that would be.

There are several other companies making Moravian cookies, but this is the brand Cousin Patsy sent me.

Had their cookies been the only contribution of the Moravians to North Carolina, in my opinion, that alone would have been enough to get them in the history books.

I have mentioned it before, but I shall reiterate: Food and its preparation is a legitimate and tasty area of historical study. Immigrants brought with them not only their clothing and tools to the New World, but also intangibles such as ideas of how to build shelters, methods of agriculture and animal husbandry, stories, folklore, concepts of right and wrong, etc.

Back to the story. Where, you might ask, is Moravia? Moravia was a province of Czechoslovakia next to Germany. Moravians became Protestants in 1457 before the Rev. Martin Luther and the Protestant Reformation. They called themselves the Unitas Fratrum (Unity of the Brethren) and when they were persecuted, many of them fled to Germany (voted with their feet).

Later, many of them came to America and settled in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, from which place groups came down the so-called Great Wagon Road in the 1740s to the North Carolina piedmont, many settling around present-day Rowan County, of which Iredell County was a part until 1788.

Luckily, we have good records of these folks preserved at the Salem Moravian Archives, in Salem, North Carolina. Among the records is the diary of Anna Catharina (Antes) Ernst (1726-1816), written in German in 1803, about her six-week trek to the North Carolina backcountry and the development of the Moravian communities of Bethabra (settled in 1753), Bethania (settled in 1759) and then Salem, which Adelaide Fries, “the foremost scholar of the history and genealogy of the Moravians in the southern United States,” translated and rewrote in story form.

The Moravians and other German-speaking groups were not the only Europeans to arrive in New England or in one of the Middle Colonies to head south. Many Scots-Irish, predominately Presbyterian in religion, also made the journey. The Germans (also known as the Pennsylvania Dutch) and the Scots-Irish (also known as the Ulster Scots) were not antagonistic towards each other, but were somewhat clannish and tended to settle near people like themselves.

“The Great Wagon Road” (TGWR) the main route south was a road in name only. Little more than a widened trail, it began at Philadelphia — a major mid-Atlantic port — and ended in northern Georgia. It was the route taken by many of our ancestors to North Carolina. If you remember your Tar Heel geography, you may recall that outside of Wilmington, our state has no good deep-water ports.

From Philadelphia, TGWR went west to York, Pennsylvania, then south to Winchester, Virginia, basically paralleling the Appalachian Mountains onwards to Staunton, Virginia, thence to Roanoke, Virginia, and then into North Carolina, roughly the route of N.C. Highway 29, continuing onward to Winston-Salem, then Salisbury and thence to Charlotte and so on into South Carolina, terminating at Augusta, Georgia. Some authorities consider TGWR as our nation’s first interstate. There should be some historic highway markers posted about this historic route.

The Moravians were headed for what was called The Wachovia Tract, almost 100,000 acres in present-day Forsyth County which had been purchased by the Unitas Fratrum from Lord Granville, one of the Carolinas’ “Eight Lords Proprietors.” Lord Granville had been granted huge estates by England’s King Charles II for supporting his claims to the English throne — his father, you may recall, had been beheaded by Cromwell.

The city of Winston-Salem and the town of Bethania are located within what was the Wachovia Tract. Historic Bethania has an excellent visitor center and museum, providing information and historical interpretation.

Salem was begun in 1766 and merged with the neighboring town of Winston in 1913. If you haven’t already done so, you should make a walking tour of Old Salem.

Many of Iredell County’s first European settlers, or the children of early European settlers who stayed in Pennsylvania, took a right-hand (westward) detour off TGWR between Salisbury and Charlotte and settled near a creek west of Salisbury, the seat of Rowan County.

Clever people that they were, the newcomers numbered the creeks as they trekked westward: First Creek, Second Creek, Third Creek, etc. Settlers around the fourth creek west of Salisbury organized a Presbyterian church and the village they began was called Fourth Creek Congregation, but is better known now as Statesville, North Carolina, after it was chartered by the General Assembly.

The basis for this column is “The Road to Salem,” by Adelaide L. Fries (Chapel Hill: UNC Press, 1944). If your ancestors — as did some of mine — came down the Great Wagon Road, Dr. Fries’ book will help you to appreciate more what your ancestors experienced. The book is now available in paperback.

For the sweeter side of history, you can contact Mrs. Hanes’ Moravian Cookies company in Clemmons through their website at HanesCookies.com. You can even tour their bakery; I plan to. Call 336- 764-1402 for details and hours.

You’ll be glad you did.

O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”