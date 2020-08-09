Mooresvlle parents, now helping fill the role of teachers, look for answers

Jean Radford and her 5-year-old son Ryker have spent the COVID-19 epidemic together processing and filling orders for the custom apparel printing business Radford runs from her Mt. Ulla home.
But, now that Ryker is starting kindergarten in the Rowan-Salisbury School System next week, Radford’s challenge will be keeping him on task with his remote schoolwork while she continues to work. Radford, and her husband Ryan, who works full-time in Charlotte, have decided to add a pre-fabricated building to her workshop so Ryker can complete his school assignments while she fills orders.
Even before the pressures of the school year begins, Radford feels her work life and her home life are already uneven. “Right now I feel like I am failing at both,” Radford said. “There’s no fine line. Do I decide to devote time to my business or do I devote time to him?”
Across the Lake Norman region, working families like the Radfords are responding differently about how to tackle the upcoming school year during the pandemic. Many worry how they will maintain suitable work-life balance while their children learn from home or attend in-person school where a single COVID-19 case could shut down class at any time.
“The hard part is trying to figure out when to focus on your kids and when to focus on your job,” said Kendra Intihar, the assistant general manager and community outreach director for WDAV, the classical music station at Davidson College.
Some working parents have formed small group pods for their children to learn with other students at home. Others will homeschool their children themselves during the work day while others do their best educating their kids in between conference calls.
In the spring, Intihar, a mother of three, sat her 1-year-old son Grant, on her lap while she worked and while her older children Sadie, 13, and Miles, 7, did their school assignments. But, remote learning on an iPad was an adjustment for Miles and the line between parenting and working were continually blurred, she said.
“I’m not a mom when I’m a mom and I’m not an employee when I’m an employee,” said Intihar. “I am 100 percent of the time right now a working mom. It all overlaps 100 percent of the time.”
This fall, Intihar, and her husband Dr. Eric Intihar, decided Sadie will complete her virtual Mooresville Middle School classes in a learning pod made up of a small group of friends, she said. Intihar will homeschool Miles herself for two hours each day and catch up with her own work in the evening if she needs to, she said. “That way I feel like I am giving him focused attention for school instead of sitting next to him screaming at him that I can’t help him,” Intihar said.
Jennifer Colas, a pharmaceutical representative, has three sons who attend Pine Lake Preparatory. As her job has required her to be out of the house more often, Colas struggled to decide what to do with the children.
“The hardest thing is just knowing that somebody has to be there for these kids,” said Colas, who is in the middle of a divorce. “You have to either find some sort of day care service or hire somebody and if you’re working it’s impossible to do your job and keep your job or have your career and make sure these kids are getting the attention that they need.”
Colas decided to hire a college student to facilitate the virtual learning of her kids, Quinn, 12, Keegan, 10, and Colin, 9, and a few other students in a learning pod in Colas’ basement.
“Honestly, I can’t afford it, but I have to figure out a way to do it,” Colas said. “And bearing the burden with other parents is making it more doable.”
John and Katie Smith, who live in Davidson, have two daughters in Iredell-Statesville Schools, one of the few remaining local school districts to offer in-person classes.Their eldest daughter Angela, an incoming freshman at South Iredell High School, was not given the option of returning to class and will attend school virtually. But, Alex, a rising seventh-grader at the Brawley School, an IB World School, is slated to attend two days a week in person. And that has led to some questions about the risk of bringing COVID-19 home, Katie Smith said.
“If I have one child who isn’t going into a classroom at all, I question the need for the other one to go in for two days,” said Katie Smith. If they decide to keep Alex home and have her attend virtual school, Katie Smith acknowledged she is in a different position from many other families whose parents both work. “I have a part-time job,” Katie Smith said. “I have flexibility, and I have kids that are old enough to be here and understand what they’re doing, so I’m in an OK spot.”
Mooresville residents Chris and Sarah Everhart will continue to work from different rooms in their home but be nearby to help their son Lincoln, 7, with his Mooresville Graded School District remote school assignments.
In the beginning of the pandemic, being together all the time was tough, Sarah Everhart said. “It was a difficult transition just getting adjusted to being in the house so much and all on top of each other,” she said. But, after they made Lincoln a dedicated work space and constructed an agile board to complete his tasks, things became easier as Lincoln could stay on top of his tasks, she said.
“And it helped us be able to at a glance see where he’s at in his day as far as getting things done,” said Chris Everhart.
April and Adam Ryley have four children ranging in ages from 6 to 15. April Ryley said the family “limped along” through the end of the last school year in the MGSD as Adam worked full-time at Trane Technologies in Davidson and she worked part-time and attended class at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Trying to keep up with work and school was so stressful that after a few months, “It just mentally took kind of a toll on us,” April Ryley said.
April Ryley said she will make a few changes for the fall when her children resume remote learning. She’s bought each of her children day-planners, has set up separate work spaces for them and has requested afternoon live instruction sessions with her children’s teachers so she or her husband will be more likely to be home to help.
April Ryley’s biggest worry isn’t how the family will manage but if her children will fall behind academically. “Something like child care or a tutor is not anything we can afford,” Ryley said. “I just worry that when things finally do return to normal, and I don’t see that happening any time soon, how far behind are my kids going to be?”
