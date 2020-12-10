 Skip to main content
Mooresville woman claims $1M lottery prize
Mooresville woman claims $1M lottery prize

121320-mot-news-lottery-p1.jpg

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for Marion Hughes of Mooresville.

Hughes purchased her winning ticket at Fast Phil’s on Brawley School Road in Mooresville.

Her $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 15-19-33-39-68, beating odds of 1 in 12.6 million.

Hughes claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $707,501.

Since no one won Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot, it climbs to $276 million as an annuity prize, or $211.8 million cash for Friday’s drawing.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

