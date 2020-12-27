Mooresville was sight of two peaceful protests in June

The protests that erupted throughout the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota came to Mooresville in early June.

Two peaceful protests took place on June 6.

The first, the Drive for Justice, started in the parking lot of a shopping center on River Highway and made its way into downtown Mooresville.

South Iredell NAACP Chapter President Curtis Johnson said the purpose of the rally was to encourage racial diversity and to come together as a community.

“I’m hoping that we’ll show some unity in Iredell County and that enough is enough,” he said. “And say that enough is enough.”

Later that day more than 600 people attended a rally in downtown Mooresville.

Several speakers addressed the issue of racial inequality.

“That someone else should be killed for all the black lives that’s been lost?,” she said. “(Justice) looks the same for you as for me. I shouldn’t be stopped because of my skin color or because I’m driving a nice car,” Pastor Sharon Jackson said.

After much of the crowd dropped to one knee and held a moment of silence, they filled Main Street and began to march. Chants of “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “We can’t breathe” hung in the air.