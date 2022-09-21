Mooresville to host Sports Wax Promotions sports card, collectibles show

After hosting five successful shows from September 2021 to April 2022, Sports Wax Promotions is returning to the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Saturday to kick off its second season of sports card and collectibles shows.

“All of that experience from last year helped us jump right back in the saddle and pick right up where we left off,” James Ferree, the founder of Sports Wax, said. “People are definitely ready for the shows to come back, and we’re excited about the response we’ve gotten.”

That excitement was evident when Ferree announced the first show of the season back in August. Vendors and sellers reached out and booked 90 tables for the event within 10 days, with the remaining tables filling up not long after that. In total, 90 vendors will be occupying 110 tables on Saturday.

Compare that with the first show held in Statesville a little over a year ago, when it took Ferree over two months to fill 40 tables, and its clear to see how much the Mooresville Card Show has grown in just a short amount of time.

“The vendors who come to our shows love the energy in the room,” Ferree said. “They love the chance they get to talk to all of the people walking through the show, so they don’t hesitate to jump in and claim a table when we make the announcement.”

Another staple of the shows that Sports Wax has put on so far in their short time is the ability to attract celebrities for autograph and picture opportunities. For the first show of the 2022-23 season, the company lined up yet another member of pro wrestling royalty, Ron Simmons, aka Faarooq, to appear at the show.

“Having big names like Faarooq definitely brings a sense of legitimacy to what we’re doing,” Ferree said. “Because it says that we’re not just hosting a card show, people actually have a chance to meet with celebrities.”

According to Ferree, the chance to meet with athletes and celebrities will continue to be at the forefront of planning these shows, a task that should become easier as Sports Wax continues to grow in popularity with both buyers and sellers.

But even as the company continues to grow, Ferree remains adamant that Mooresville will be its “base of operations,” promising to continue to host shows at the Charles Mack Center for the foreseeable future.

“Mooresville is our home,” Ferree said. “This area is where we started, and we’re never gonna leave this area.”

Even bigger plans are in the works at Sports Wax, including events that use the entirety of the Charles Mack Center as early as 2023, potentially increasing the available table space from around 100 to over 200.

“The hobby scene needs something consistent in this area, and that’s something I pride myself in being able to provide,” Ferree said. “It’s really humbling that the people in the area have been so receptive to these shows.”

For information about the Mooresville Card Show, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, visit the company’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SportsWaxPromotions/.

Tickets will be available at the door for $5; those 13 years old and younger will get in for free.