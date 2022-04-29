Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation donates to Gavin Cox BLET Scholarship

The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation believes in supporting its community.

After learning about the tragic death of Gavin Cox, they wanted to do something to help. Cox was an inspiring young man who was a graduate of East Carolina University in criminal justice and was currently enrolled in Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) at Mitchell Community College.

The foundation voted to contribute $1,000 to the Gavin Cox BLET Scholarship in order to honor Gavin’s life and legacy and help support the county's BLET students.

The foundation has about 30 members who live throughout the county. A majority, it was shared, live in the Mooresville area in which the Mooresville Rescue Squad served.

Frank Owens, chairman of the foundation board, noted that the foundation meets and talks about needs that arise, “anything that is brought up before the board.” The foundation has been able to make many positive impacts in the community including purchasing items for schools, as well as providing scholarship and education support.

“The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation has been giving to Mitchell Community College consecutively since 2019. We appreciate the club’s continued support and their dedication to improving the lives of our students and our community,” said Molly Nicholson, executive director for Advancement and College Relations at Mitchell Community College.

To donate to the Gavin Cox BLET scholarship, visit https://mitchellcc.edu/give-online. In the comments box designate your gift to the Gavin Cox BLET Scholarship. Alternatively, checks can be written to Mitchell Community College. Please write Gavin Cox BLET Scholarship in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to:

Advancement Office

Mitchell Community College

500 W. Broad St.

Statesville, NC 28677

For questions regarding donations or establishing a scholarship, contact the Advancement office at 704-878-4321

For questions regarding the Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation contact Frank Owens at frankowens777@yahoo.com.