Mooresville Police Department says thanks to teachers and school staff

Hearing the music of an ice cream truck captures the attention of children of all ages as they quickly make their way to pick out their favorite treat.
This past week, the teachers of the Mooresville Graded School District got to relive that moment of making their way to the truck and selecting their choice from the Kool Kats Ice Creak truck, courtesy of the Mooresville Police Department.
For three days, Sept. 1-3, the Kool Kats truck visited seven schools in the district along with the central office providing everyone at the school, teachers, administrators and support staff, the opportunity to enjoy some ice cream.
This special event was the police department’s way to show their deep appreciation to everyone in the schools for their work and dedication. During the three days, Crime Prevention and Community Outreach Officer Dave Harding was at each of the schools along with Chief Ron Campurciani who visited as his schedule allowed along with numerous other officers who dropped by to participate at some of the schools.
The first stop on the ice cream tour was at Rocky River Elementary School on Tuesday morning. Campurciani and Harding stood under the school’s covered walkway and greeted and chatted with teachers and staff as they came out for their ice cream.
The surprise for the teachers was scheduled during their break between their 90-minute live instruction sessions, said school Principal Chuck LaRusso, who said the teachers were informed there would be a treat for them, but no additional details were provided prior to the truck pulling into the school parking lot.
This event, LaRusso said, “shows what a special community we have. The police recognized this unique school year. We appreciate the token of gratitude they are providing,” he said. As the teachers start this unique year, they have had a great attitude, he shared.
Campurciani noted that “teachers are under lots of pressure and we thought it would be a great idea. Their job is very difficult.” He continued by commenting how there’s lots of uncertainty for them including how classes will be done and their having to wait for that word from the governor.
Harding said that the plan to treat the teachers to ice cream began with a conversation between himself and Langtree School Resource Officer Duarte who asked if something could be set up for the staff there. When Harding mentioned this to the chief, they discussed reaching out to all of the schools.
“We wanted to show appreciation for what they do all the time,” Harding said, “but especially now with COVID.”
Laurie Clavette, owner of Kool Kats Ice Cream, was glad to be a part of the special appreciation days. A sign inviting the teachers to enjoy a frozen treat sponsored by the Mooresville Police Department was placed beside the truck. Clavette had music playing, and the air was filled with bubbles from her nearby bubble machine as the teachers made their way to the truck.
A former teacher herself, having been a special education teacher at Rocky River Elementary, Clavette said, “I loved being a part of this and fully support it. I love our teachers and the teaching that is still going on. That’s a hurdle, but they are doing a great job.”
As preschool teachers Jaclyn Matlock and Emmie Heslin waited in line for their turn to get ice cream, Heslin shared that this event was nice, and it “shows the community supports schools and teachers in this transition back to school.”
Third grade teacher Carol Elliott likewise expressed her appreciation for the thank you event from the police department.
“We appreciate it,” Elliott said. “It was a really big surprise. It lets us know we have lots of support from the community.”
