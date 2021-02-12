Mooresville plans to appeal judge's ruling

"We are extremely disappointed that the Town of Mooresville and the Mooresville Police Department continue to deny Mr. Sanders access to his money in spite of two District Court Judges' orders to return it. The appeal process is yet another attempt by the Town and Police Department to delay compliance with a court order and deprive Mr. Sanders of money that has been ordered to be returned to him," Cannon said.

On Tuesday, Underwood held the town and the police department in contempt as they "willfully did not comply" with previous court rulings on the matter and said after the written order was delivered to the city, it would have seven business days to comply or face jail as a punishment for civil contempt of court.

The cash was found on Nov. 16 when the Mooresvile Police Department searched a car leased by Sanders. According to Cannon, he did not consent to the vehicle being searched. Police found less and a half of an ounce of marijuana in the car along with the cash, reports indicate.