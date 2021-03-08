Mooresville PD and Fire-Rescue embark on volunteer competition

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have really had a very good interest,” Harding said.

Volunteer time began March 1 and will end May 30 at which time the totals will be tallied, and the department with the most volunteer hours will be announced.

Harding noted that the officers and firefighters have two options as to how they can volunteer.

“They can either sign up if they know exactly when they are going to be free and sign up through the FeedNC website,” Harding said. “However, if they don’t know if they are going to be free, and then one day they find themselves with an hour or two to spare, they can just stop by and Paul will put them to work.”

Harding noted that they don’t have to go and volunteer as a group, but historically when the firefighters have previously volunteered, they have gone as a group because “if they get a call, they have to leave on their truck. So they will usually be in a group.”

Whenever the officers visit FeedNC to volunteer their time, they will check in with Mihelich who will be responsible for giving them their assignments as well as keeping track of their volunteer hours. At the end of the event, Harding said that Mihelich would give him a tally so he would know who volunteered the most hours.