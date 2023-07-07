Mooresville will have a new mayor later this year after incumbent Miles Atkins announced on Wednesday he wouldn’t seek another term.

“After an ample amount of introspection, I feel now is the time to explore new possibilities, therefore I have decided not to seek a seventh term as mayor in the upcoming municipal election. I plan on enjoying the ongoing celebration of Mooresville’s 150th anniversary, while keeping an eye on opportunities to serve in 2024,” Atkins said on Thursday when asked about why he chose to withdraw just before filing began.

Atkins had announced on Jan. 31 he was seeking reelection and put out a news release that touted his accomplishments and mentioned some of the issues that would likely be on voters’ minds, including controlled growth in Mooresville.

In the announcement he noted that he had been a public servant of the town since his election to a commissioner-at-large seat in 2007 and then mayor in 2011.

“Representing and serving the greater Mooresville community for the past 16 years has been an honor,” Atkins said.

The news release said he had prioritized fiscal responsibility and government transparency without raising property taxes or utility rates since 2008. It said he had championed a number of programs, including the Mooresville Youth Council, Veterans Benefits Assistance, Mayor’s Senior Roundtable, Council for Individuals with Disabilities, Community Needs Taskforce, and the Mooresville Suicide Prevention Working Group. He has been a consistent activist for crucial social issues such as anti-bullying, substance misuse, affordable housing, accessible health care, child abuse and domestic violence. He implemented the annual Mooresville Veterans Celebration in 2015, which in its inaugural year, helped uncover over $650K in retroactive benefits for local vets.

“I feel privileged to have been a part of establishing a more seamless and diverse Mooresville community, where all citizens, in all neighborhoods, enjoy safe streets, access to amenities, and opportunities for a good quality of life,” Atkins said. “I am sincerely grateful for all the support I’ve received over the years and look forward to a bright and promising future.”