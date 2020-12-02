Mooresville man scores $4M win on $20 lottery ticket

Kenneth Stewart of Mooresville scored the last $4 million Ruby Red 7s top prize.
He purchased his winning $20 ticket from the Food Lion on River Highway in Mooresville.
Stewart claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
He had the choice of taking the $4 million as an annuity of $200,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million. He chose the lump sum and, after federal and state tax withholdings, took home $1,698,006.
Ruby Red 7s launched in January with four top prizes of $4 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Stewart won the final top prize, hence the lottery will begin steps to end the game.
Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
