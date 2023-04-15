A 64-year-old Mooresville man died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck near the intersection of River Highway and Rolling Hills Road.

Alan Ray Lorek was pronounced dead at the scene, the Mooresville Police Department said in a news release.

The Mooresville Police Department’s traffic unit investigated and determined Lorek had been turning onto Rolling Hills Road and performed a careless and reckless maneuver at a high rate of speed, police said in the release.

Lorek was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue and Iredell County EMS personnel provided on-scene medical aid to the driver.