Mooresville man killed in motorcycle wreck Wednesday night

A 26-year-old Mooresville man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.
Alexander Christian Turner was riding a 2007 Victory motorcycle and was traveling east on Houston Road, said Master Trooper Jeff Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
In a news release, Swagger said the crash occurred around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road near Weathers Creek Road. He said the motorcycle failed to stop for the stop sign at the T-intersection and ran off the road. Turner was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
Swagger said the initial investigation indicates alcohol impairment and excessive speed were contributing factors.