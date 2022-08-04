Mooresville man killed in motorcycle wreck Wednesday night

Alexander Christian Turner was riding a 2007 Victory motorcycle and was traveling east on Houston Road, said Master Trooper Jeff Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

In a news release, Swagger said the crash occurred around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road near Weathers Creek Road. He said the motorcycle failed to stop for the stop sign at the T-intersection and ran off the road. Turner was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.