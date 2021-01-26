Mooresville man facing sex act by a substitute parent charges

A Mooresville man was charged in connection to an investigation into allegations of sexual activity with a substitute parent.
Timothy Allan Braddock of Statesville Highway was charged with eight counts of felony sex act by a substitute parent/custodian. A magistrate set bond at $150,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the charges stem from an investigation launched after a report was filed on Jan. 21. That report, Campbell said, involved suspected sexual activity between a substitute parent and a minor.
Detective Sgt. Mike Benfield of the Special Victims Unit was assigned the case and, after conducting an investigation, he obtained warrants for Braddock’s arrest. He was arrested Friday.