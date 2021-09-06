Mooresville man dies in motorcycle crash on Interstate 77

A Mooresville man died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 77 near the 40 mile marker.

Ricardo Allen Mathias, of Mooresville, died at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, the N.C. Highway Patrol reported.

Trooper Adam Rorabaugh investigated the crash, which was reported at 5:12 a.m. Monday.

The motorcycle ran off the road to the right and struck the end of a guardrail, troopers reported. The investigation found Mathias had been riding all day Sunday, was on his way home and likely fell asleep.

The Highway Patrol reported Mathias’ motorcycle had broken down earlier in the morning on U.S. 421, and that he was assisted by a trooper.