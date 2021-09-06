 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mooresville man dies in motorcycle crash on Interstate 77
0 Comments
breaking alert

Mooresville man dies in motorcycle crash on Interstate 77

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ambulance accident generic
METRO CREATIVE

A Mooresville man died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 77 near the 40 mile marker.

Ricardo Allen Mathias, of Mooresville, died at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, the N.C. Highway Patrol reported.

Trooper Adam Rorabaugh investigated the crash, which was reported at 5:12 a.m. Monday.

The motorcycle ran off the road to the right and struck the end of a guardrail, troopers reported. The investigation found Mathias had been riding all day Sunday, was on his way home and likely fell asleep.

The Highway Patrol reported Mathias’ motorcycle had broken down earlier in the morning on U.S. 421, and that he was assisted by a trooper.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Unemployment Boost Comes To An End

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week
Local News

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week

  • Updated

This small German shepherd mix is living her best life! From being neglected to loved, Leyna is an absolute delight. She loves playing with ot…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert