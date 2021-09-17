Mooresville man charged with breaking door during board meeting

The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting on Tuesday night.
Michael Bowman turned himself into the TPD on Thursday afternoon and was charged with disorderly conduct by violent conduct and injury to personal property, both misdemeanors. A magistrate set bond at $4,500.
“I highly regret my actions. Things got heated and there was misplaced anger,” Bowman said in the TPD news release. “Nothing like this has ever happened to me before and it never will again. I acted disgracefully to law enforcement and didn’t show them the respect they deserve.”
The mood was different Tuesday night as those against the I-SS system’s mask mandate made up the majority of protesters inside and outside the regularly scheduled meeting. While some who spoke favored the mask mandate for safety’s sake, many of the protesters against it believed it is a violation of students’ rights and possibly unconstitutional.
Bowman and other protesters outside had been seen slapping on the glass door during the meeting, including one woman with a Bible, to show either their agreement or displeasure with what was being said inside. It is believed a ring Bowman was wearing hit the glass and broke it.
According to TPD, video and other evidence were used to identify Bowman after Sgt. Kerry Baker and Investigator Cameron Jones investigated the incident. Statements from school personnel and witnesses at the scene were used as well, something for which the TPD said it was thankful.
While Bowman wasn’t there when the TPD went to his home, a later phone call with him made him well aware of the fact there was a warrant for his arrest.
Troutman Town Manager Ron “Duck” Wyatt said while Bowman was remorseful and was arrested without incident, he wanted to make clear that despite the volatile and emotionally charged atmosphere on Tuesday night, protesters needed to be civil and that there would be a zero-tolerance policy for criminal misconduct.
“Everybody wants everybody to be able to voice their point of view regardless of which side it is, but they need to be respectful to each other instead of showing up and yelling and screaming and acting un-adultlike, and that’s the bottom line,” Wyatt said.
