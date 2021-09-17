Mooresville man charged with breaking door during board meeting

The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting on Tuesday night.

Michael Bowman turned himself into the TPD on Thursday afternoon and was charged with disorderly conduct by violent conduct and injury to personal property, both misdemeanors. A magistrate set bond at $4,500.

“I highly regret my actions. Things got heated and there was misplaced anger,” Bowman said in the TPD news release. “Nothing like this has ever happened to me before and it never will again. I acted disgracefully to law enforcement and didn’t show them the respect they deserve.”

The mood was different Tuesday night as those against the I-SS system’s mask mandate made up the majority of protesters inside and outside the regularly scheduled meeting. While some who spoke favored the mask mandate for safety’s sake, many of the protesters against it believed it is a violation of students’ rights and possibly unconstitutional.

Bowman and other protesters outside had been seen slapping on the glass door during the meeting, including one woman with a Bible, to show either their agreement or displeasure with what was being said inside. It is believed a ring Bowman was wearing hit the glass and broke it.