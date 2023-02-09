A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on multiple counts involving child pornography.

Janson Robert Pope, 28, was arrested Thursday on 13 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 11 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. A magistrate set bond at $360,000.

The Mooresville Police Department, in a news release, said that it received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an individual possibly being involved with child pornography. Based on that information, MPD detectives — members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force — began an investigation.

On Thursday, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at an apartment on East Statesville Avenue. The MPD said it seized numerous pieces of evidence linking Pope to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

This investigation is ongoing and further examination of the evidence seized could lead to additional charges, police said.

The Mooresville Police Department expressed thanks to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in this case.