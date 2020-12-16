Mooresville man arrested on more than two dozen felony charges

Joseph Daniel Klein, 28, of Capitol Avenue, Mooresville, was charged with seven counts each of felony sell or deliver heroin and possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, six counts of felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, five counts of felony selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and one count each of felony trafficking heroin by possession, felony trafficking heroin by sale, felony sell or deliver Schedule III, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate issued a $450,000 bond.