A Mooresville man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for erratic driving, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Randell Damar Myricks Jr., 29, of Powder Horn Circle, Mooresville, was charged with felony trafficking cocaine by transport, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, aggravated misdemeanor possession of marijuana, felony flee to elude arrest and misdemeanor careless and reckless driving. A magistrate ordered him held without bond.

Deputy Brandon Best was on Interstate 77 south near Amity Hill Road Saturday and was traveling behind a vehicle that was making abrupt lane changes and was going faster than the posted speed limit, Campbell said.

Best turned on his blue lights to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop and continued traveling south on I-77, Campbell said.

During the pursuit, the driver was seen throwing items out of the window, he said. The vehicle then exited off I-77 at Williamson Road and eventually stopped.

Best saw a plastic bag containing cocaine in the driver’s side floorboard, Campbell said.

Deputies and Mooresville Police Department officers began checking the area along I-77 where Best reported seeing bags thrown from Myricks’ vehicle, Campbell said. Several bags containing cocaine and marijuana were found, he said. The cocaine weighed 79 grams, and the marijuana weighed 17 grams, Campbell said.

Myricks was recently released from prison and is on parole for trafficking cocaine.

His history includes felony trafficking cocaine, felony extortion and felony second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and assault on a female.