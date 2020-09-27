Mooresville man accused of swinging machete at deputies after Alamance chase

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mooresville man was arrested in Alamance County following a chase in which deputies fired shots as he reportedly swung a machete at approaching officers.

Benjamin Michael Morley, 39, is facing three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and one count of fleeing/elude arrest. Morley was taken to a local hospital for a foot injury, and charges will be filed upon his release, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office reported that around 9:15 p.m. Friday, Morley was involved in a hit-and-run in Chapel Hill. A University of North Carolina student was hit but not injured and reported the incident to campus police. A search began for the vehicle, and an officer spotted it and tried to pull it over, authorities said.

The vehicle had to stop behind a Chapel Hill Fire Department vehicle responding to an unrelated call. The officer approached and saw the driver was holding a large knife, authorities said. The officer ordered him to drop the knife but instead, he accelerated the vehicle, hitting the fire vehicle and then backed up and drove toward the officer, officials said.

The release said a UNC police officer fired at the vehicle, which left the scene.