Mooresville man accused of swinging machete at deputies after Alamance chase

A Mooresville man was arrested in Alamance County following a chase in which deputies fired shots as he reportedly swung a machete at approaching officers.
Benjamin Michael Morley, 39, is facing three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and one count of fleeing/elude arrest. Morley was taken to a local hospital for a foot injury, and charges will be filed upon his release, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The sheriff's office reported that around 9:15 p.m. Friday, Morley was involved in a hit-and-run in Chapel Hill. A University of North Carolina student was hit but not injured and reported the incident to campus police. A search began for the vehicle, and an officer spotted it and tried to pull it over, authorities said.
The vehicle had to stop behind a Chapel Hill Fire Department vehicle responding to an unrelated call. The officer approached and saw the driver was holding a large knife, authorities said. The officer ordered him to drop the knife but instead, he accelerated the vehicle, hitting the fire vehicle and then backed up and drove toward the officer, officials said.
The release said a UNC police officer fired at the vehicle, which left the scene.
Nearly an hour later, two deputies with the sheriff's office saw the vehicle in Graham and attempted to stop it, the release indicated.
The driver did not stop and the deputies pursued it. During the pursuit, a deputy's car was rammed. The suspect vehicle stopped a few minutes later, and as deputies approached the driver's side of the car, Morley reportedly lunged through the driver’s side window, swinging a machete. The deputies fired shots at Morley, the sheriff's office said in the release.
Morley was discovered to have a graze wound to his foot.
The deputies involved in the shooting are on administrative leave and are being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, which is standard protocol in an officer-involved shooting.
