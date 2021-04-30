Mooresville man accused of sexually assaulting, kidnapping woman

A woman told authorities she was held against her will and sexually assaulted and a Mooresville man is now facing a number of felony charges.

Akura Laquan Rickett, 40, of Alexander Street, was charged with six felony counts of assault by strangulation, three counts of felony sell or deliver a controlled substance and one count each of human trafficking, first-degree kidnapping, sexual servitude and habitual misdemeanor assault. A magistrate set bond at $500,000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the woman filed the report on Oct. 18 and road patrol deputies answered the initial call. The woman told them she had been repeatedly sexually and physically assaulted and given drugs while being held against her will at a home in eastern Iredell County from September to October.

Detective Cody James of the Special Victims Unit spoke with the woman and seized various items of evidence that were consistent with her statements, Campbell said.

Warrants were obtained for Rickett’s arrest and he was taken into custody Tuesday by Deputy G.E. Wyatt.

Wyatt’s history includes felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, accessory after the fact, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, assault on a female and numerous driving-related charges.