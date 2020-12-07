Mooresville Las Amigas shares gifts of love to area seniors

In lieu of their usual seniors citizens banquet, the Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc. sponsored a Senior Citizens Appreciation Day drive-thru because of the pandemic.

The event was held on the afternoon of Nov. 22 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in Mooresville.

“The weather was beautiful,” noted Beatrice Spaulding, a member of the chapter, “and it did not rain during the entire event, even though the clouds were hanging low.”

Members of the local chapter greeted 113 seniors, who according to Spaulding, “were so grateful and appreciative to receive our gifts of love.”

Those gifts included a reusable tote bag filled with a blanket, toiletries, snacks and a flower, which was actually a writing pen covered as the stem, along with a card of appreciation from the chapter.

Giving the seniors a blanket was not only a part of this event, but it is also a portion of the Las Amigas National project during November to distribute blankets and share the warmth.

Seniors who had registered but were unable to attend the drive-thru event were still able to receive their gifts as members of the local chapter delivered the bags to them.