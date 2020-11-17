Mooresville Hospice house to honor Mitchell Mack's service to the community

Side Mitchell Mack dedicated a lifetime of service to the Mooresville community.

And in a fitting tribute to that legacy, the new S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House will serve the Mooresville community for generations to come.

Mooresville native John Mack and his wife, Christy, learned that Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County was building a new inpatient hospice house on Mecklenburg Highway, and felt naming the building for John’s cousin, Mitchell Mack, was a meaningful way to recognize his many contributions to the town. Mitchell Mack and his wife, Delores, both passed away in 2017 while receiving hospice care.

“We are so appreciative of this generous gift from the Mack family, and we are honored that the much-needed S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House will bear the name of one of Mooresville’s most respected citizens,” said HPCIC President & CEO Terri Phillips.