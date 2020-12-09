Mooresville given $46.5 million to build new police HQ, fire station

The town of Mooresville will be getting some much-needed upgrades to some of the municipal buildings to respond to the ever-growing needs of the still-expanding town.
On Dec. 1, the Local Government Commission granted Mooresville $46.5 million in limited obligation bonds to build a brand-new, 50,000 square-foot police headquarters, a 17,000 square-foot fire station, a 3,300 square-foot expansion to the fleet maintenance building, and a 13,800 square-foot fire training center.
The primary use for that $46.5 million will be the construction of the new police headquarters, which will be relocated from the corner of West Plaza Drive and West Iredell Avenue to a more centralized location on the corner of Charlotte Highway and West Wilson Avenue near the Mooresville Public Golf Course.
"It is crucial for the town to get long term funding for these projects," Town Manager Randy Hemann said. "They deal with public safety which is of the utmost importance to citizens."
That new building will make up just over $20 million of the allotted funds and be a much-needed upgrade for the Mooresville Police Department.
“The existing station is at capacity and has been for some time,” Kim Sellers, Mooresville public information officer, said. “The current building was constructed in 2004 when the population was nearly half of what it is now. The police force personnel was also significantly smaller at that time and this new location is centrally located.”
Hemann also emphasized the importance of a station that is more suited to the size needs of the MPD.
"While a central location is needed and the new location is more central to a larger portion of the population, the driving need is the size of the building and difficulties we would have simply adding on at the current location," he said. "Our population has doubled in the last 20 years and our police force has grown as well so it was more about size and future expansion space than location."
The city hopes to begin construction on the new police headquarters in January. Also planned to begin construction that month is the new branch of the Mooresville Fire Department, Station 6.
Fire Station 6 will be located at the corner of N.C. 801 and Manufacturers Boulevard on the eastern edges of Mooresville and make up roughly $5 million of the funds granted by the LGC. The new station will be in the heart of the fast-growing Mooresville Business Park East.
"This location is important to industrial and residential growth as we work to maintain a less than 5 minute response time," Hemann said. "It maintains our ISO 1 rating which gives all of our citizens the very best service and potential savings on insurance coverage."
The fire training center, which is scheduled to begin construction in March at a price tag of $3.5 million, is the culmination of the city’s efforts to consolidate all of the fire training services and classes under one roof.
“The fire training center is needed to house multiple functions for the fire department that are scattered throughout town,” Sellers said. “These include training, classroom sessions, speakers, storage of large equipment and CPAT examinations.”
The new fire training center will be located just north of the new police headquarters at 2529 Charlotte Highway. Right next door, at 2523 Charlotte Highway will be the new expansion to the fleet maintenance building.
“The fleet expansion is needed to maintain and repair the more than 400 vehicles the town owns and operates,” Sellers said.
The construction on that expansion began in September and is projected to cost the city just under $2 million.
