Mooresville given $46.5 million to build new police HQ, fire station

Hemann also emphasized the importance of a station that is more suited to the size needs of the MPD.

"While a central location is needed and the new location is more central to a larger portion of the population, the driving need is the size of the building and difficulties we would have simply adding on at the current location," he said. "Our population has doubled in the last 20 years and our police force has grown as well so it was more about size and future expansion space than location."

The city hopes to begin construction on the new police headquarters in January. Also planned to begin construction that month is the new branch of the Mooresville Fire Department, Station 6.

Fire Station 6 will be located at the corner of N.C. 801 and Manufacturers Boulevard on the eastern edges of Mooresville and make up roughly $5 million of the funds granted by the LGC. The new station will be in the heart of the fast-growing Mooresville Business Park East.

"This location is important to industrial and residential growth as we work to maintain a less than 5 minute response time," Hemann said. "It maintains our ISO 1 rating which gives all of our citizens the very best service and potential savings on insurance coverage."