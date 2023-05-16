On May 13, Girl Scout Troop 13179 was excited to participate in Mooresville’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive, which is the largest one-day national food drive in the country. This annual effort provides assistance to the millions of Americans struggling to put food on the table.

To participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, residents were encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing nonperishable food items such as canned soup, canned vegetables, peanut butter, pasta, rice or cereal next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery.

Mooresville’s Girl Scout Service Unit has helped with this event for more than 30 years. Scouts of all ages gathered at Central United Methodist Church to help receive and sort food for the Mooresville Christian Mission as the mail carriers arrived with the donations. Family members and siblings were also welcomed to attend and help as well.

Mooresville Girl Scout Troop 13179 had a great time taking action and working hard to give back to the community and earning their community service patch. The food was donated to Mooresville’s Christian Mission, which provides crisis assistance, case management, life skills and job skills training, food pantry, free store, transitional housing and mentoring programs.