Mooresville Girl Scout Troop wins award for animal shelter donation

A Compassionate Troop Award from PETA Kids — PETA’s youth division — was presented to Girl Scout Troop 13179, which partnered with Future Fashion Designers in Mooresville to construct 40 beds for animals in local shelters in honor of National Pet Month in May. The award was presented during the troop’s bridging ceremony, during which members graduated from Brownies to Juniors.

“By giving animals in shelters a soft spot to lay their heads, these Girl Scouts are setting a compassionate example for young people everywhere,” says Marta Holmberg, PETA senior director of youth programs. “PETA Kids hopes everyone will follow their lead in looking out for animals in need.”

Around 70 million dogs and cats are homeless in the U.S. at any given time. An estimated 10% of them end up in animal shelters, where many must eventually be euthanized for reasons that include injury, illness, old age, emotional and psychological damage, and a lack of good homes. That’s why PETA advocates for adoption and urges guardians to have their animal companions spayed or neutered in order to help reduce the population of homeless companion animals.

PETA Kids — whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way” and which opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview — is also awarding Future Fashion Designers. For more information, visit PETAKids.com or follow the group on Facebook or Instagram.