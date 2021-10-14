 Skip to main content
Mooresville Girl Scout Troop helps Piedmont Animal Rescue, MPD K-9s
Mooresville Girl Scout Troop helps Piedmont Animal Rescue, MPD K-9s

Local Girl Scout Troop 13043 of Mooresville helped out a local animal shelter and Mooresville Police Department K-9s as part of their Girl Scout Bronze Award project.

The Girl Scout Bronze Award is the highest award that a Girl Scout Junior (girls in grades four-five) can earn.

The troop spent a lot of time coming up with and planning their project before putting it into action. They made homemade dog and cat toys and held a donation drive to collect much-needed supplies for both the Piedmont Rescue and the Mooresville Police Department.

For additional information about Girl Scouting in the area or to learn more about joining a troop or volunteering call 800-672-2148 or email info@girlscoutsp2o.org.

About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girls Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 7,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 countries and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

