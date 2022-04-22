 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mooresville garden club to host plant sale

  • 0

The Mooresville Garden Club will be hosting its plant sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of N. Main Street and E. Statesville Avenue, Mooresville

There will be a large variety of annuals, perennials, vegetables, bushes, perennials, vegetables, pots and yard art available as well as educational presentations.

Cash only at the sale with all proceeds from the event will go to local charities and the beautification of Mooresville. Those interested in donating plants or anything garden related or for more information call 810-513-5987.

The club meets the first Wednesday of each month, and visitors are welcome to join the group.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Missing man found safe

UPDATE: Missing man found safe

UPDATE:Mr. Hartness was located and is safe.The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is actively attempting to locate Ronald Franklin Hartness, 77.…

Watch Now: Related Video

New legislation in China seeks more protections for women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert