Mooresville garden club to host plant sale

The Mooresville Garden Club will be hosting its plant sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of N. Main Street and E. Statesville Avenue, Mooresville

There will be a large variety of annuals, perennials, vegetables, bushes, perennials, vegetables, pots and yard art available as well as educational presentations.

Cash only at the sale with all proceeds from the event will go to local charities and the beautification of Mooresville. Those interested in donating plants or anything garden related or for more information call 810-513-5987.

The club meets the first Wednesday of each month, and visitors are welcome to join the group.