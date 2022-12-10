Mooresville cruises to victory over Statesville

STATESVILLE — At the beginning of the week, Mooresville’s young season had already come to a crossroads. Sitting at 3-3 and faced with taking on defending 4A state champions, Weddington and rival Statesville, they were given a chance to take their season in a completely new direction.

When the final whistle blew on Friday night, they had done just that.

With their 76-47 blowout victory over Statesville (0-3), the Blue Devils (5-3) completed their bounce back week in convincing fashion, winning their fourth consecutive game since starting 1-3.

“These guys have been busting their butts to get better every day,” Mooresville head coach Armard Moore said. “Our senior leadership has really stepped up the last couple of weeks.”

A matchup against a winless Statesville team on the road could have provided the perfect ingredients for quintessential trap game for the Blue Devils, but the they never allowed the Greyhounds to feel like they had a chance.

Using relentless defensive pressure, that frustrated Statesville for a majority of the game, Mooresville was able to create easy baskets in transition to race out to an early double-digit lead, up 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.

“We just wanted to play to our own pace,” Moore said. “We wanted to create a lot of ball pressure and we were able to do that.”

The Greyhounds were able to fight back to within 10 points in the second quarter and again early in the third, but once Mooresville cranked up the defensive intensity, they were able to force turnover after turnover to balloon their lead out to 20 points in just over two minutes of game time.

Closing the third on a 17-7 run, the Blue Devils just had mop-up duty to handle over the final eight minutes, leading 58-38 heading into the fourth.

Three Blue Devils finished the night in double-figures with Travelle Bryson posting a team-high 14 points, 12 of those coming in the third and fourth quarters. Nylikk Troutman matched that team-high with 14 points of his own. AJ Parsley tossed in 12 points.

The Greyhounds got a stellar performance from Mekiaun Davis, who did all he could to keep his team within range of Mooresville, finishing with a game-high 22 points.

“I think this team can be really good,” Moore said. “I just tell the guys that everyone has to buy in to what we do and I think we saw some of that tonight.”

The Blue Devils are next on the court on Dec. 12 when they host Harding University (2-4). Statesville gets a shot at revenge for their season opening loss to South Iredell when they host the Vikings on Dec. 14.