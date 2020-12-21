Mooresville couple arrested on child abuse charge

A Mooresville couple is facing a child abuse charge, accused of using methamphetamine and marijuana while caring for their infant.

John-Michael Scott Coppola, 27, and Kaylee Brianna Wilhelm, 22, both of Pond View Road, were charged with child abuse. A magistrate set bond for each at $7,500.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies went to Pond View Road on Dec. 8 for a welfare check on an infant.

The deputies, he said, found Coppola and Wilhelm in the home with the baby and both appeared to be impaired by some substance.

The deputies notified the Iredell County Department of Social Services, which took custody of the child while the situation was investigated further.

Detective Sgt. Katie Harwell of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation and learned the couple had been using methamphetamine and marijuana, Campbell said.

Campbell said Coppola was hallucinating and believed someone had broken into his home and he began firing a 12-gauge shotgun into the walls.