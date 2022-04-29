Mooresville concert series gets ready to 'Rock the Park'

Our Town Stage announces the upcoming concert series, “Rock the Park — Liberty Park Concert Series,” a diverse collection of five free shows for the community at Mooresville’s newest performing arts venue, Liberty Park, at 255 E. Iredell Ave.

The outdoor concert series will kick off May 6 with entertainers Cat5 Band, an award-winning band bringing the best beach music, originals, country, yacht rock, and classic rock. Cat5 Band burst on the scene in June 2019, and since that time, they’ve accepted the Carolina Beach Music Awards Cammy Award for New Artist of the Year in 2020 and won Song of the Year with their original hit, “The Beach and The Boulevard.”

Next up is Carolina Soul Band, scheduled to take the amphitheater June 3. Concertgoers can jam out to the sweet soulful sounds of legendary groups like The Drifters, The Coasters, Smokey Robinson and many more. But don’t worry, you’re not done dancing yet, with the Official & Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute show transporting you to Margaritaville on Aug. 5. Over the years, the band has repeatedly been the headlining band for the annual Jimmy Buffett Meeting of the Minds Parrot Head Convention and for other landmark Parrot Head events.

On Sept. 2, the Carolina’s premiere '80s pop tribute band, 80z Nation, is ready to rock Downtown Mooresville. This cover band always delivers a high-energy performance that will make you wish you were back in your neon wind suit. Playing songs by A Flock of Seagulls, Journey, Duran Duran, Prince and more, this show is totally a blast from the past.

The last performance of the series is slated for Oct. 7. The Stranger, a Billy Joel tribute featuring Mike Santoro, is live entertainment at its best. From Billy Joel’s radio hits to classic B-sides, with great songs sprinkled in from similar artists such as Elton John and Paul McCartney, it's everything you want in an evening out of great music.

Shows begin at 6:30 p.m. for all performances, with food and beverages available starting at 6 p.m. For more information about the series, visit www.ourtownstage.com.