 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mooresville church plans homecoming Sunday
0 Comments
alert top story

Mooresville church plans homecoming Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Broad Street United Methodist Church, 355 S. Broad St., Mooresville, is celebrating 100 years of ministry and will be having homecoming Sunday with services beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The special guest speaker will be Pastor Mike MacDonald, a former minister at the church.

A fellowship meal with the lunch provided will follow the service.

For information, call the church office at 704-663-2161.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spain's La Palma volcano sends smoke and ash towering into sky

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert