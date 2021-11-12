Mooresville church plans homecoming Sunday

Broad Street United Methodist Church, 355 S. Broad St., Mooresville, is celebrating 100 years of ministry and will be having homecoming Sunday with services beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The special guest speaker will be Pastor Mike MacDonald, a former minister at the church.
A fellowship meal with the lunch provided will follow the service.
For information, call the church office at 704-663-2161.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.