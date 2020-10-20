 Skip to main content
Mooresville Christmas parade canceled
Mooresville Christmas parade canceled

The grand finale of the 2019 Mooresville Christmas Parade was a float carrying Santa Claus. The 2020 parade has been canceled.

 MOORESVILLE TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

Due to COVID-19, the Mooresville Christmas parade will not be held this year.

Ryan Pegarsch, chairman of the parade committee, said the decision to cancel the 76th annual parade was made with a paramount concern for public health and safety.

Pegarsch said many entries from past years have indicated they will not be returning this year.

He said several things were considered in making the decision to cancel.

Numerous volunteers are needed and it was difficult to find groups willing to help with a densely-populated event. He added that many businesses have been impacted financially by the pandemic and parade organizers did not want to add to that burden or have them not be able to participate due to financial concerns.

Also, Pergarsch said, some services are contracted and would have to be paid without proper notice and that could put the parade at risk long term.

The parade committee will concentrate on planning for the 2021 event.

