The shy teenager that once worked at the restaurant now known as Rio 150 Mexican never would have expected herself to be a co-owner of it, much less be there to play host for an episode of “America’s Best Restaurants’ Roadshow.”

But that’s where Rashel Limper found herself on Monday as the lights shined brightly on her and the local award-winning “Cali-style Mexican” restaurant.

“It’s crazy how life goes full circle, isn’t it?” Limper said.

Formerly known as La Unica when it began in 2015, the restaurant rebranded this year as Limper, who is a co-owner with her husband Dylan, her parents Ruben and Martha Soule, and her uncle Guillermo Ceballos, look to stake their own claim to the best Mexican food in the area.

But it was Limper in the spotlight as host Luis Rivera of “America’s Best Restaurants’ Roadshow” peppered the server-turned-owner of the restaurant with questions for the episode that will be on social media in the coming weeks.

While she enjoyed interacting with Rivera and cameraman Peter Glenn to promote the restaurant, she admitted she was worried about how she sounded and looked on camera. She said the exposure will be worth it even if it made her step out of her comfort zone, which was why her mother encouraged her to be a server in the first place years ago.

“I’m definitely nervous, but I’m getting through it,” Limper said with a confirming nervous laugh. “It’s exposure, that’s the main thing. Getting our name out there, getting more customers to try us out, and give us an opportunity to enjoy the food, the service, the atmosphere.”

Rivera had Limper talk him through what makes Rio 150 unique, as well as some of the stories behind the food served there.

One of those is the birria tacos, which Limper thought was just a passing TikTok trend, according to the ACR news release, but continue to sell. One of the other meals featured is the Willie tacos, which were inspired by a custom dish her uncle would order when he came in.

America’s Best Restaurants is a national media and marketing company that focuses on local, independently-owned restaurants. It came to Rio 150’s River Highway location — a second location will open later this year at Mooresville’s Mill One development — to highlight the restaurant on its social media channels.

The finished episode premiere date will be announced on Rio’s Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at https://americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/north-carolina/rio-150-mexican-restaurant.

Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured at www.americasbestrestaurants.com.