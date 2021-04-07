Mooresville board honors public library staff, commits to redistricting plan

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners proclaimed April 2021 to be Library Appreciation Month on Monday, recognizing the Mooresville Public Library as “the heart of the community.”

Employees of the library, including director Marian Lytle, were on hand to hear the proclamation that also included marking Tuesday as “Library Employee Appreciation Day” in Mooresville.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the wonderful employees of the Mooresville Public Library,” Lytle said. “Without the citizens that come through our doors daily and without the support of the town.”

The Mooresville Public Library also received a donation of $2,500 from the Mooresville Lions Club to help the library purchase materials to support education initiatives as well as new large print books, audio books and any other materials that may help people with vision or hearing deficiencies or programs for diabetes awareness.

The board also proclaimed April 2021 as Child Abuse Prevention Month and 18 blue and white flags will fly in Moor Park to honor the 18 children in North Carolina who died at the hands of the parents or caregiver in the last year.

