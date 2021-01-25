Mooresville board approves conditional rezoning request

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The property currently has four vacant houses, said Wilson.

Project architect Chuck Travis said the building will be 60-65 feet high.

The parking, to be located behind the building, will have 101 spaces. Giglio said the project’s large studio and one-bedroom concept should reduce the need for many parking spaces. If more parking is needed, however, Giglio said he was in discussion with other nearby properties.

Giglio said MV2 Investments is taking this project seriously and is planning on giving it a “wow factor” as well as flow with the rest of downtown. “We’ve got a real responsibility to this particular site because as you drive up from the south side onto Main Street we are now going to be the first building you see,” Giglio said.