Mooresville board approves conditional rezoning request

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday, in a 6-0 vote, unanimously approved a conditional rezoning request from MV2 Investments to rezone about two acres on South Main Street for the construction of a mixed-use residential and commercial building.
The four-story building with a basement will feature 10,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor and 82 residential multi-family units totaling 75,000 square feet on the upper floors, said Town Planning and Community Development Director Danny Wilson.
MV2 Investments’ Vinny Giglio said the building’s proposed commercial area is intended for use by entrepreneurs in need of small office space totaling between 750-1,250 square feet. Giglio also said MV2 Investments intends to target tenants 55 years and older for the residential units although the units will not be age-restricted.
“With this building being so walkable to downtown, we feel like that’s a very positive thing to offer to a 55 and up base,” Giglio said.
The property is located at 222-242 S. Main St. between the What-A-Burger restaurant and Kim’s Cleaners, Wilson said. MV2 Investments, Giglio and Amy Jarrett are the applicants and property owners requesting to rezone the property from Corridor Mixed Use, or CMX, to Town Center with Conditions, or TC-C, Wilson said. This conditional rezoning would allow the density in Town Center to increase from 16 units per acre to the applicants' request of 38 units per acre, according to town documents.
The property currently has four vacant houses, said Wilson.
Project architect Chuck Travis said the building will be 60-65 feet high.
The parking, to be located behind the building, will have 101 spaces. Giglio said the project’s large studio and one-bedroom concept should reduce the need for many parking spaces. If more parking is needed, however, Giglio said he was in discussion with other nearby properties.
Giglio said MV2 Investments is taking this project seriously and is planning on giving it a “wow factor” as well as flow with the rest of downtown. “We’ve got a real responsibility to this particular site because as you drive up from the south side onto Main Street we are now going to be the first building you see,” Giglio said.
MV2 Investments is the developer behind North Main Apartments and the Mill One mixed-used development project currently under construction at 201 N. Church St. slated to include 90 apartment units and 30,000 square feet of commercial space. In response to a written concern from a Mooresville resident about property management, MV2 Investments’ Mark Halteman said there would be on-site management overseeing the three properties. “This is a significant investment that we’ve made in these units and we need to make sure they are maintained, overseen and an asset to the town,” Halteman said.
In other business, the board of commissioners approved the following:
- the awarding of a $2.8 million construction contract to New Atlantic Contracting, Inc. to build the town’s fire training facility at 2529 Charlotte Highway
- a resolution establishing the Town of Mooresville’s Voluntary Annexation and Utility Extension policy
- a resolution establishing the Town of Mooresville’s Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Policy
- the adoption of a street closure order to close Louise Avenue and portions of Carolyn Street and Annette Street
- a resolution restructuring the Mooresville Convention and Visitors Bureau Board which would expand the board from five to seven members and revise the capital expenditures ratio from 75/25 percent to 66.6/33.3 %, a percentage Town Manager Randy Hemann called the industry standard. This resolution also allows the town board to raise the occupancy tax by an additional 2 percent without going before the state legislature although board members said Monday they had no plans to currently do this.
- a resolution restructuring the Mooresville ABC Board which would expand the board from three to five members
- the awarding of a contract for the design of the construction and renovation of the Mooresville Skate Park to CLH Design P.A. for a sum not to exceed $137,065.