Mooresville Board accepts donations to help with dog park

The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to award the construction contract during its next board meeting Nov. 2 with a virtual groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 16, Falgout said.

A gesture to remember Sheldon in such a way “goes farther than you realize,” said Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani. “I can tell you that, it’s important that words like ‘we will never forget’ don’t just end up being words on a page,” Campurciani said.

While nothing makes it easier when an officer is lost in the line of duty, doing something like this “really, really goes a long way,” Campurciani said.

Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department Pam Reidy said she was also grateful to honor Sheldon with such a beautiful dog park. “I appreciate it and I’m sure the citizens and dogs of Mooresville will, as well,” Reidy said.