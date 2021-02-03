Mooresville auto shop destroyed by huge late-night fire

A fire late Tuesday night caused heavy damage to a shop and several vehicles in Mooresville.

Auto Concepts of the Carolinas, an auto shop specializing in vehicle customization, suffered major losses, including many cars that were in its garage at the time of the fire.

Fire departments from across southern Iredell County and surrounding counties were called to the two-alarm fire at 154 Lugnut Lane in a business park in Mooresville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crews from Lake Norman, Shepherds, Mount Mourne and Mooresville fire departments responded to the call that came in just before 11 p.m. A second call went out around 11:45 p.m., and crews from Cornelius, Sherrills Ford, Davidson and South Iredell fire departments responded.

When the first crews arrived, flames were seen coming through the roof of the building. The fire wasn’t under control until 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the building’s owners, Mike and Larry Rutkauskas, the fire started in the front-right corner of the building and spread toward the back with the help of the wind. Once in the back, the fire came in contact with paint materials and reportedly caused a small explosion.

The Iredell County fire marshal has yet to determine a cause for the fire, and more investigation will have to be done. The fire marshal indicated the building is beyond repair.