Mooresville artist receives North Carolina Arts Council grant

Paul Farmer received an Artist Support Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council for his interactive photomontage series, (G)LI(T)CHEN. The series is an interactive macro photography project surrounding lichen and its environmental indicators. Farmer uses macro photography as photo-documentation and says, “lichen is like a ‘canary in a coal mine’ when it comes to warning us of pollution.” His interest in science and love of art are combined in this work.