Moor Park is museum’s newest annual ornament

Moor Park has joined the team of annual ornaments that the Mooresville Museum has available for purchase.
The newest ornament, which brings the count to 10 on the museum’s roster, is available just in time to give as that special Christmas gift.
Last year Moor Park celebrated its 100th anniversary, and coming out with a Moor Park ornament seemed to be a perfect fit.
The first ornament was unveiled in 2011 and featured the Charles Mack & Son warehouse, which now houses the local museum.
Additional ornaments that were produced in subsequent years and showcase Mooresville’s history are the train depot, D.E. Turner Hardware, the old downtown post office, the Mooresville Public Library, Bob’s Grill, the Mooresville Fire Department, What-A-Burger and Mooresville Ice Cream.
“People have memories and can tell stories when they went to these places,” said Alan Bradford, museum board president. “People will come and buy (the ornaments) because of the memories.”
“The ornaments are sold year-round, and they make the perfect gift,” noted Bradford.
Cost for the ornaments is $15 each for those with color and $10 each for those without color added. Those wishing to purchase a complete set can receive a 10% discount, which will also be given to those who purchase five ornaments whether it’s five different ornaments or five of the same or five of any combination, Bradford said.
Ornaments are available for purchase at the Mooresville Museum, 132 E. Center Ave., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or at D.E. Turner Hardware, 111 N. Main St., during business hours of Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
